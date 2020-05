May 7 (Reuters) - MeiraGTx Holdings PLC:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.48 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BELIEVES CASH RESOURCES OF $211 MILLION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES & CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS INTO 2022

* HAS NOT EXPERIENCED COVID-19 RELATED SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS