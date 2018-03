March 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles:

* BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER MEIRELLES SAYS RECESSION LEFT IDLE CAPACITY SO ECONOMY CAN GROW ABOVE ITS POTENTIAL

* BRAZIL’S MEIRELLES SAYS GOV’T STUDYING RESORTING TO WTO OVER U.S. STEEL TARIFFS, BUT DEPENDS ON WHAT OTHER COUNTRIES DO (Reporting By Anthony Boadle)