March 26 (Reuters) - Meitu Inc:

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 197.324 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB6.26 BILLION

* FY TOTAL REVENUE ‍RMB4,527.5 MILLION VERSUS RMB1,578.6 MILLION​

* IN 2018, EXPECTS TO EXPAND INTERNET VALUE-ADDED SERVICES PORTFOLIO BEYOND LIVE STREAMING​