BRIEF-Meituan Dianping Posts Qtrly Loss For The Period RMB 1.58 Billion

May 25 (Reuters) - Meituan Dianping:

* QTRLY REVENUE RMB 16.75 BILLION VERSUS RMB 19.17 BILLION

* QTRLY LOSS FOR THE PERIOD RMB 1.58 BILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB 1.43 BILLION

* QTRLY OPERATING LOSS RMB 1.72 BILLION VERSUS LOSS RMB 1.30 BILLION

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC ALREADY CAUSED SEVERE DISRUPTIONS TO DAILY OPERATIONS OF OUR MERCHANTS

* QTRLY REVENUE FROM FOOD DELIVERY RMB 9.49 BILLION VERSUS RMB 10.71 BILLION

* MEITUAN DIANPING SEES FACTORS INCLUDING PANDEMIC PRECAUTIONS, RISK OF MERCHANTS’ CLOSURE TO CONTINUE TO HAVE POTENTIAL IMPACT ON BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

* TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 NUMBER OF TRANSACTING USERS 448.6 MILLION VERSUS 411.8 MILLION

* QTRLY MONETIZATION RATE OF FOOD DELIVERY BUSINESS DECREASED TO 13.3% FROM 14.2%

* STRONGLY BELIEVE COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL PLAY POSITIVE ROLE IN FOOD DELIVERY INDUSTRY'S LONG-TERM DEVELOPMENT