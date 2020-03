BRIEF-Meituan Dianping Posts Qtrly Revenues Rmb28.16 Billion

March 30 (Reuters) - Meituan Dianping:

* MEITUAN DIANPING - QTRLY REVENUES RMB28.16 BILLION VERSUS RMB19.80 BILLION

* MEITUAN DIANPING - QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT RMB 1.42 BILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB3.73 BILLION

* MEITUAN DIANPING- QTRLY PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD RMB 1.46 BILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB 3.41 BILLION

* MEITUAN DIANPING - DUE TO HIGH UNCERTAINTY OF EVOLVING SITUATION FROM OUTBREAK, UNABLE TO FULLY ASCERTAIN EXPECTED IMPACT ON FY 2020 AT THIS STAGE

* MEITUAN DIANPING - QTRLY REVENUES FROM FOOD DELIVERY RMB 15.72 BILLION VERSUS RMB11.01 BILLION

* MEITUAN DIANPING- INCREASE IN MONETIZATION RATE TO 14.3% IN 2019 FROM 12.6% IN 2018

* MEITUAN DIANPING- IF USER DEMAND & MERCHANT OPERATIONS TAKE LONGER TO RECOVER AS PANDEMIC CONTINUES, RESULTS FOR FOLLOWING QTRS COULD BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED

* MEITUAN DIANPING - COVID-19 CAUSED SEVERE DISRUPTIONS TO DAILY OPERATIONS OF MERCHANTS WHICH RESULTED IN DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON CO’S OPERATIONS FOR Q1

* MEITUAN DIANPING - ESTIMATE THAT CO WOULD EXPERIENCE NEGATIVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUES GROWTH AND OPERATING LOSS FOR Q1 OF 2020

* MEITUAN DIANPING - RESULTS OF CO’S OPERATIONS FOR FOLLOWING QUARTERS COULD ALSO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED IF RECOVERY OF OPERATIONS TAKES LONGER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: