March 20 (Reuters) - Mekonomen AB:

* MEKONOMEN GROUP WITHDRAW DIVIDEND PROPOSAL AND GIVES UPDATE ON EFFECTS FROM THE CORONAVIRUS

* HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED PROPOSAL TO REGARDING A DIVIDEND OF SEK 0.50 PER SHARE

* NOT POSSIBLE TO PREDICT DURATION OR SCOPE OF IMPACT ON COMPANY

* CANNOT PREDICT FULL POTENTIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: BELIEVES THERE IS A CONSIDERABLE RISK OF FINANCIAL IMPACT DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020