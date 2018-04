BRIEF-Mekonomen Says Reduced Sales Of Dab Products And Fewer Working Days Affect Co's Sales Negatively In Q1 2018

April 9 (Reuters) - Mekonomen AB:

* REDUCED SALES OF DAB PRODUCTS AND FEWER WORKING DAYS AFFECT MEKONOMEN GROUP’S SALES NEGATIVELY IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* SALES FOR Q1 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO LAND APPROXIMATELY SEK 40 MILLION LOWER THAN CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR

* SALES IN Q1 NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED SALES OF DAB PRODUCTS AND FEWER WORKING DAYS, COMPARED WITH Q1 2017

* MEKONOMEN GROUP’S Q1 EARNINGS ARE ALSO AFFECTED NEGATIVELY BY WEAK SWEDISH KRONA

* IN CONNECTION WITH DECLINING SALES TREND OF DAB PRODUCTS IN NORWAY, ANALYZES NEED FOR ANY WRITE-DOWN OF INVENTORY VALUE FOR PRODUCT CATEGORY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: