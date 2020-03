March 31 (Reuters) - Melco International Development Ltd :

* FY NET REVENUES HK$45.0 BILLION, UP 10.5%

* BOARD HAS RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK3.01 CENTS PER SHARE

* PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$689.8 MILLION VERSUS HK$522.6 MILLION

* WHILE CO EXPECTS SITUATION TO BE CHALLENGING AT START OF 2020, REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT LONG-TERM PROSPECTS OF MACAU

* EXPECTS ADVERSE EFFECTS DUE TO COVID-19 WILL CONTINUE & MAY WORSEN BEYOND Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: