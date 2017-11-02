FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Melco Q3 revenue $1.377 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.32 billion
November 2, 2017 / 12:52 PM / in 4 hours

BRIEF-Melco Q3 revenue $1.377 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.32 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd :

* Melco announces record adjusted property ebitda in the third quarter 2017 and declares quarterly dividend

* Q3 revenue $1.377 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.32 billion

* Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd - ‍“gaming revenue growth momentum in Macau has remained strong”​

* Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd qtrly ‍net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ads $0.235

* Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd qtrly ‍adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ads $0.310​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

