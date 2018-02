BRIEF-Melco Resorts & Entertainment Net Income For Q4 Was $0.17 Per ADS

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd :

* NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FOR Q4 2017 WAS $0.17 PER ADS

* Q4 NET REVENUE US$1,332.6 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 12% ‍​

* BOARD HAS DECIDED TO INCREASE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 50% TO $0.045 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24, REVENUE VIEW $1.36 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN 2018, “EXPECT ANOTHER YEAR OF ROBUST GROWTH FOR MACAU‍​”

* “MASS AND PREMIUM MASS GAMING SHOULD REMAIN THE PRIMARY DRIVERS OF MACAU’S FUTURE GROWTH”

* JAPAN CONTINUES TO BE A "CORE FOCUS" OF CO Source text: (bit.ly/2FVXLai) Further company coverage: