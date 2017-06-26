FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2017 / 5:17 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Melco Resorts Finance announces proposed 4.875% senior notes offering

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Melco Resorts Finance Limited

* Melco Resorts Finance announces proposed 4.875% senior notes offering

* Melco Resorts Finance Limited - proposes to conduct an international offering of 4.875% senior notes due 2025

* Melco Resorts Finance - net proceeds, together with cash on hand if applicable, will be used to repay in full a drawdown in amount of $350 million from revolving credit facility

* Melco Resorts Finance Limited -proposed additional notes to be issued under indenture under which co issued US$650 million of 4.875% senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

