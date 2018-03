March 21 (Reuters) - Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd :

* MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD SAYS ANNOUNCES THAT ITS BOARD HAS APPROVED A NEW US$500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT - SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, CO CAN REPURCHASE DURING 3-YEAR PERIOD COMMENCING MARCH 21