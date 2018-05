May 8 (Reuters) - Melcor Developments Ltd:

* MELCOR DEVELOPMENTS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS, DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.13 PER SHARE

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 15 PERCENT TO C$44.41 MILLION

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE C$0.15