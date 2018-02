BRIEF-Melexis: 5-Year Plan To Expand In Bulgaria And France‍​

Feb 7 (Reuters) - MELEXIS NV:

* PLANS FURTHER INCREASE EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT WITH 5-YEAR PLAN TO EXPAND IN BULGARIA AND FRANCE‍​

* SOFIA, BULGARIA: TO DOUBLE MANUFACTURING SPACE AND SIGNIFICANTLY EXTEND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND WAREHOUSING FACILITIES‍​

* SOFIA, BULGARIA: TO INVEST TOTAL OF AROUND EUR 75M OVER 5 YEARS, WITH EUR 17M TO BE INVESTED THIS YEAR

* SOFIA, BULGARIA: WORKFORCE IS EXPECTED TO GROW FROM 425 TO AROUND 575 BY THE END OF 2018

* SOFIA, BULGARIA: A FURTHER 160 PEOPLE EXPECTED BY THE END OF 2022.

* CORBEIL-ESSONNES, FRANCE: INVESTING IN A BRAND NEW WAFER-PROBING SITE

* CORBEIL-ESSONNES, FRANCE: PROJECTING A EUR 60M INVESTMENT IN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT OVER 5 YEARS

* CORBEIL-ESSONNES, FRANCE: SOME 30 POSITIONS WILL BE RECRUITED FOR IN THE FIRST INSTANCE

* CORBEIL-ESSONNES, FRANCE: SITE WILL BEGIN OPERATIONS DURING Q2 OF THIS YEAR