BRIEF-Melexis Q1 EBIT Up At EUR 34.3 Million

April 20 (Reuters) - MELEXIS NV:

* Q1 GROSS RESULT EUR 63.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 56.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INCOME EUR 28.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS SALES IN THE Q2 2018 TO BE AROUND THE SAME LEVEL AS Q1

* FOR FY 2018, MELEXIS EXPECTS SALES GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 12% AND 15%,

* Q1 EBIT EUR 34.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 31.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR FY 2018, MELEXIS EXPECTS A GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AROUND 45%

* Q1 SALES EUR 139.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 123.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR FY 2018, MELEXIS EXPECTS AN OPERATING MARGIN AROUND 25%

* FOR FY 2018 ALL FIGURES TAKING INTO ACCOUNT A EUR/USD EXCHANGE RATE OF 1.23.

* EUR/USD EXCHANGE RATE EVOLUTION HAD NEGATIVE IMPACT IN Q1 OF 7% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* EUR/USD EXCHANGE RATE EVOLUTION HAD NEGATIVE IMPACT IN Q1 OF 2% VERSUS PREVIOUS QUARTER Source text: bit.ly/2qL3JoH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)