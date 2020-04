BRIEF-Melexis Q1 Net Result Rises To 20.7 Million Euros, Sees Negative Impact On Q2 Sales

April 29 (Reuters) - MELEXIS NV:

* Q1 2020 RESULTS – FIRST QUARTER SALES OF 138.2 MILLION EUR

* REITERATES ITS ANNOUNCEMENT OF APRIL 1ST TO WITHDRAW ITS FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK

* THE ECONOMIC IMPACT RESULTING FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC CANNOT BE QUANTIFIED AT THIS MOMENT

* THE Q1 GROSS RESULT WAS 56.0 MILLION EUR OR 40.6% OF SALES

* Q1 NET RESULT EUR 20.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE Q1 OPERATING RESULT WAS 24.0 MILLION EUR OR 17.4% OF SALES

* SALES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 WERE 138.2 MILLION EUR, AN INCREASE OF 19% COMPARED TO THE SAME QUARTER OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* ON CORONAVIRUS : INVENTORY LEVELS OF MELEXIS’ PRODUCTS AT CUSTOMER LEVEL ARE ESTIMATED TO BE LOW

* COMBINED IMPACT OF DISRUPTIONS, BOTH ON SUPPLY AND DEMAND SIDE, WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON SALES IN Q2