BRIEF-Melexis Q4 Net Income At EUR 26.6 Mln

Feb 7 (Reuters) - MELEXIS NV:

* REG-MELEXIS Q4 AND FY 2017 RESULTS - STRONG GROWTH, STRONG OUTLOOK

* EXPECTS SALES IN Q1 OF 2018 TO BE AROUND LEVEL OF 140 MILLION EUR

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MELEXIS EXPECTS SALES GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 12% AND 15%

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018 A GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AROUND 45% AND AN OPERATING MARGIN AROUND 25%

* ALL GUIDANCE TAKING INTO ACCOUNT A EUR/USD EXCHANGE RATE OF 1.23

* Q4 SALES EUR 132.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 132 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* TO PROPOSE A TOTAL DIVIDEND OF 2.10 EUR GROSS PER SHARE

* Q4 OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​36.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 31.6 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 NET INCOME EUR 26.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.0 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)