March 19 (Reuters) - MELEXIS NV:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MELEXIS TOOK DECISION TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PART OF ITS OPERATIONS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* NO VISIBILITY AS OF WHEN IT WILL BE ABLE TO OPERATE BACK UNDER NORMAL CIRCUMSTANCES AND CANNOT QUANTIFY AT THIS MOMENT THE ECONOMIC EFFECTS OF COVID-19 Source text: bit.ly/3a3jyMS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)