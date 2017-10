Oct 19 (Reuters) - MELHUS SPAREBANK

* CONSIDERS TO CARRY OUT SHARE ISSUE ADDRESSED AGAINST EXISTING OWNERS FOR ABOUT NOK 25 MILLION​

* ORDER PRICE TO BE DETERMINED BY BOARD IN A “BOOK-BUILDING” PROCESS

* INDICATIVE PRICE RANGE AT NOK 113 - NOK 119 PER EQUITY CERTIFICATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)