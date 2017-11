BRIEF-Melia Hotels 9-month net profit up 23.3 pct YoY

Nov 8 (Reuters) - MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA:

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 113.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 92.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH EBITDA 254.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 238.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH REVENUE 1.46 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.39 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* REVPAR IN ALL MANAGED HOTELS 74.9 EUROS AT END-SEPT., UP 4.3 PERCENT YOY

* SEES CHALLENGING TO MEET CURRENT MARKET CONSENSUS DUE TO ONE-OFFS (HURRICANES, CATALONIA) ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)