May 7 (Reuters) - Melia Hotels International SA:

* SAYS IT CURRENTLY DOES NOT HAVE SUFFICIENT RELIABLE INFORMATION ON WHICH TO BASE ANY ESTIMATE

* ON CORONAVIRUS CONSIDERS THAT THE IMPACT ON ITS ACTIVITY WILL BE SIGNIFICANT

* MAY AND APRIL MAY BE CONSIDERED THE MOST DIFFICULT MONTHS OF THE YEAR IN TERMS OF REVENUE, WITH ALMOST ALL OF THEIR HOTELS CLOSED Source text: bit.ly/2WgwPxf Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)