BRIEF-Melia Hotels International Says Remains Prudent With Regard To Its Forecasts Subject To Evolution Of Covid19 Virus And Consequent Impact It May Have

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Melia Hotels International SA:

* REGARDING IMPACT OF INCIPIENT EXTENSION OF CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 VIRUS OUTSIDE CHINA, THE COMPANY HAS BEEN AFFECTED BY THE CANCELLATION OF SOME MICE EVENTS SUCH AS THE MOBLIE WORLD CONGRESS IN BARCELONA AND CERTAIN EVENTS IN MILAN

* REMAINS PRUDENT WITH REGARD TO ITS FORECASTS, SUBJECT TO THE EVOLUTION OF THE MANAGEMENT OF THE COVID19 VIRUS AND THE CONSEQUENT IMPACT IT MAY HAVE

* THE EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE IN CHINA (+9.2% IN REVENUES) WILL BE CUT SHORT IN THE 1ST QUARTER OF 2020 DUE TO THE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS, WHOSE IMPACT ON THE REST OF THE DESTINATIONS IN ASIA PACIFIC HAS SO FAR NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANT

* WE WANT TO BE CAUTIOUS REGARDING THE PERFORMANCE OF THE HOTELS IN MILANO DUE TO THE LATEST NEWS REGARDING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* WITHOUT DOUBT, THE 2020 OUTLOOK WILL BE CONDITIONED BY THE IMPACT THAT THE WUHAN CORONAVIRUS CRISIS MAY HAVE Source text: bit.ly/3aaCZmG Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)