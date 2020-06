June 24 (Reuters) - Melinta Therapeutics Inc:

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF MERGER AGREEMENT AND TENDER OFFER FOR SHARES OF TETRAPHASE

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS - ON JUNE 24, TETRAPHASE PAID CO TERMINATION FEE OF $1.2 MILLION