BRIEF-Melinta Therapeutics Announces Court Approval Of Chapter 11 Bidding Procedures

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Melinta Therapeutics Inc:

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES COURT APPROVAL OF CHAPTER 11 BIDDING PROCEDURES

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS INC - CONTINUES OPERATIONS WITH NO ANTICIPATED DISRUPTION TO PRODUCT SUPPLY OR SUPPORT

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS INC - ALL BIDS TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OR REORGANIZED STOCK ARE DUE ON OR BEFORE MARCH 2

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS INC - IF MULTIPLE COMPETING BIDS ARE RECEIVED BY BID DEADLINE, WILL CONDUCT AN AUCTION ON MARCH 6