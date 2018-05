May 21 (Reuters) - Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.:

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS - COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK TO RAISE AGGREGATE PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $75 MILLION

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED SALE OF ITS SHARES TO INVEST IN PORTFOLIO OF ANTIBIOTICS, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: