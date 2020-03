BRIEF-Melinta Therapeutics Confirms Deerfield As Successful Bidder For Company

March 4 (Reuters) - Melinta Therapeutics:

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS CONFIRMS DEERFIELD AS SUCCESSFUL BIDDER FOR COMPANY

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS INC - AUCTION SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 6, 2020 WILL NOT PROCEED

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS INC - DEERFIELD WILL ACQUIRE COMPANY AS A GOING CONCERN

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS THAT CHAPTER 11 PLAN IMPLEMENTING DEERFIELD TRANSACTION WILL BE CONFIRMED BY COURT ON APRIL 2, 2020

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS - ON EFFECTIVE DATE OF CHAPTER 11 PLAN, $3.5 MILLION WILL BE CONTRIBUTED TO TRUST FOR BENEFIT OF GENERAL UNSECURED CREDITORS OF CO