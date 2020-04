April 20 (Reuters) - Melinta Therapeutics Inc:

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS - COMPLETED FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING & EMERGED FROM CHAPTER 11

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS INC - NOW PRIVATELY OWNED BY AFFILIATES OF DEERFIELD

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS - NOW PRIVATELY OWNED BY AFFILIATES OF DEERFIELD AND HAS ELIMINATED ITS DEBT OBLIGATIONS