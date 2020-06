BRIEF-Melinta Therapeutics To Acquire Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

June 4 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS TO ACQUIRE TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TERMINATES MERGER AGREEMENT WITH ACELRX TO ENTER INTO MERGER AGREEMENT WITH MELINTA

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS - AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $39.0 MILLION UPFRONT IN CASH PLUS POTENTIAL CONTINGENT VALUE RIGHTS CASH PAYMENTS OF UP TO $16.0 MILLION

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS - BOARD OF TETRAPHASE UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS TENDER SHARES IN MELINTA TENDER OFFER ONCE IT IS COMMENCED

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PAID ACELRX A TERMINATION FEE IN AMOUNT OF $1.8 MILLION