Oct 26 (Reuters) - Melior Resources Inc

* Melior secures loan facility for restart of the Goondicum mine

* Melior Resources Inc - ‍has an agreement in principle with Pala Investments Limited for provision of a US$5.25 million loan facility​

* Melior Resources- with commitment from Pala in place, co will look to secure remaining $5 million required to commence restart of Goondicum ilmenite mine