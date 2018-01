BRIEF-Mellanox confirms receipt of director nominations from Starboard Value

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mellanox Technologies Ltd:

* MELLANOX CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS FROM STARBOARD VALUE

* MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES- AFFILIATES OF STARBOARD VALUE HAVE NOMINATED NINE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES - ‍DESPITE ONGOING DISCUSSIONS, “STARBOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO DISCUSS THEIR NOMINEES WITH US BEFORE PUBLICLY NOMINATING DIRECTOR CANDIDATES”​

* MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES- ‍MEMBERS OF BOARD AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM HELD NUMEROUS DISCUSSIONS AND MEETINGS WITH STARBOARD DURING PAST SEVERAL MONTHS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: