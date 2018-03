March 15 (Reuters) - Mellanox Technologies Ltd:

* MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE - SEC FILING

* MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD - ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS IN MAY 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2tUk4fs) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)