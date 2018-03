BRIEF-Melrose Agrees With Panel On Post-Offer Undertakings On GKN Deal

March 27 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries Plc:

* CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS TODAY AGREED WITH PANEL FORM OF FOLLOWING LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS (POUS)

* CONFIRMS IT AGREED WITH PANEL FOR UNDERTAKING FOR PERIOD OF 5 YRS TO MAINTAIN MELROSE GROUP HEADQUARTERS IN UK

* AN UNDERTAKING FOR FIVE YEARS TO MAINTAIN LISTING OF MELROSE’S SHARES ON OFFICIAL LIST AS MAINTAINED BY UKLA

* POU INCLUDES UNDERTAKING FOR FIVE YEARS THAT NO DIRECTOR WILL BE APPOINTED OR REAPPOINTED, OR RECOMMENDED TO BE APPOINTED OR REAPPOINTED

* UNDERTAKING CO WILL PROCURE THAT EXPENSED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SPEND OF GKN DURING JAN 1 2019 TO DEC 31 2023 WILL BE AT LEAST 2.2 PERCENT OF AGGREGATE GKN SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)