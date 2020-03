BRIEF-Melrose Industries FY Adjusted Operating Profit Of £1,102 Million Versus £813 Million in 2018

March 5 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries PLC:

* EFFECTS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK ARE NOT FULLY KNOWN AT PRESENT

* THERE WILL CLEARLY BE SOME IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.4 PENCE PER SHARE (2018: 3.05 PENCE)

* FY STATUTORY REVENUE FOR MELROSE GROUP OF £10,967 MILLION (2018: £8,152 MILLION)

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT OF £1,102 MILLION (2018: £813 MILLION)

* FY STATUTORY OPERATING PROFIT OF £318 MILLION (2018: LOSS OF £387 MILLION)

