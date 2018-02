BRIEF-Melrose Industries reports full-year profit of 257.7 mln stg​

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries Plc:

* FINAL DIVIDEND 2.8 PENCEPER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 91 PERCENT TO 4.2 PENCE PER SHARE

* FY ‍PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX 257.7 MILLION STG​

* ‍91% INCREASE IN FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 4.2 PENCE PER SHARE​

* ‍REVENUE FY 2,092.2 MILLION STG ​

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES - ‍“CONVINCED GKN WOULD GAIN SIGNIFICANTLY FROM BECOMING PART OF ENLARGED £10 BILLION UK INDUSTRIAL POWERHOUSE, BENEFITTING FROM PROVEN MELROSE OPERATING MODEL”​

* ‍AT PRESENT MAJORITY OF OUR BUSINESSES ARE BASED IN US, WHERE MARKETS ARE CURRENTLY SOUND​

* “‍BELIEVES THAT GKN IS A COMPANY IN NEED OF FUNDAMENTAL CHANGE TO REVERSE ITS LONG-TERM UNDERPERFORMANCE”​

* ‍FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN OUR BUSINESSES BUILDING ON THEIR SECOND HALF SALES PERFORMANCE, AS WELL AS EXCITING ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, GIVES US CONFIDENCE FOR 2018 AND FUTURE YEARS.​

* "‍BELIEVE GKN WILL RESPOND TO MELROSE'S METHODS AND DELIVER LASTING RESULTS FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS"​