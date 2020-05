BRIEF-Melrose Industries Says 4 Months Group Sales Down About 20% Due To Covid-19

May 7 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries PLC:

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES - TRADING STATEMENT

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES - GROUP TRADED IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 UNTIL MID-MARCH 2020

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES - AS A RESULT OF EFFECTS FROM COVID-19, 4 MONTHS GROUP SALES IN PERIOD WERE DOWN APPROXIMATELY 20% VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES - MELROSE IS NOT IN A POSITION TO GIVE ANY TRADING GUIDANCE FOR YEAR AS CONDITIONS REMAIN TOO UNPREDICTABLE TO FORECAST

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES - CAPEX AND TRADE WORKING CAPITAL ACTIONS ALONE ARE FORECAST TO DELIVER APPROXIMATELY £200 MILLION OF CASH SAVINGS IN Q2

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES - CUTTING OR DELAYING BOTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND LONGER-TERM RESTRUCTURING PROJECTS AND ALSO REDUCING COSTS

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES - A COMBINATION OF SALARY SACRIFICES BY GROUP EMPLOYEES AND FURLOUGHING HAS ALSO HELPED TO REDUCE COSTS

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES - CASH PRESERVATION HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY ASSISTED BY CANCELLATION OF 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES - DAVID ROPER HAS AGREED TO DELAY HIS RETIREMENT AS EXECUTIVE VICE CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: