BRIEF-Melrose Industries Says From Mid-March, Deterioration Started To Be Seen & Was Experienced In End Markets

March 30 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries PLC:

* TRADING STATEMENT

* FOLLOWING A SUCCESSFUL 2019, GROUP TRADED IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS FROM JANUARY THROUGH TO MID-MARCH

* FROM MID-MARCH ONWARDS A SIGNIFICANT DETERIORATION STARTED TO BE SEEN AND WAS EXPERIENCED IN END MARKETS

* GROUP IS UNABLE TO PROVIDE A MEANINGFUL OUTLOOK AT CURRENT TIME

* AEROSPACE FACTORIES ARE LARGELY OPEN, BUT RUNNING WITH REDUCED REQUIREMENTS

* GROUP HEADROOM AT END OF FEBRUARY ON COMMITTED FACILITIES WAS C.£1 BILLION, WHICH LARGELY REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM DECEMBER 2019

* IMPACT ON NORTEK BUSINESSES HAS BEEN VARIED. ACROSS OUR BUSINESSES ALL OF OUR CHINESE FACTORIES ARE NOW OPEN

* IN MANY OF OUR BUSINESSES (INCLUDING MELROSE) SENIOR SALARIED STAFF ARE TAKING A TEMPORARY 20% PAY CUT TO HELP SUPPORT BUSINESS