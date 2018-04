April 27 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries Plc:

* COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF REMAINING GKN SHARES

* NOW ACQUIRED, UNCONDITIONALLY CONTRACTED TO ACQUIRE OR RECEIVED VALID ACCEPTANCES OF OFFER IN RESPECT OF MORE THAN 90 PERCENT OF VALUE OF GKN

* EXPECTS THAT SUCH OUTSTANDING GKN SHARES WILL BE COMPULSORILY ACQUIRED BY MELROSE

* AS AT 3.00 P.M. ON 26 APRIL 2018, MELROSE RECEIVED ACCEPTANCES OF OFFER IN RESPECT OF 1,561,321,133 GKN SHARES, REPRESENTING ABOUT 90.53 PERCENT