April 17 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries:

* STATEMENT RE OFFER UPDATE

* MELROSE HAS RECEIVED VALID ACCEPTANCES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 81.80 PER CENT. OF VOTING RIGHTS OF GKN

* MELROSE EXPECTS THAT OFFER WILL BECOME WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL BY NO LATER THAN 19 APRIL 2018.