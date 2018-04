April 18 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries Plc:

* ALL OUTSTANDING CONDITIONS TO GKN OFFER, SAVE FOR ADMISSION CONDITION, HAVE NOW BEEN SATISFIED OR WAIVED

* APPLICATION WILL BE MADE TO LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE FOR CANCELLATION OF TRADING OF GKN SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)