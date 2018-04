April 18 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries PLC:

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES - UPDATE RE MELROSE OFFER FOR GKN

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC - MELROSE HAD RECEIVED VALID ACCEPTANCES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 84.97 PER CENT

* MELROSE - AS AT 12.00 P.M. RECEIVED VALID ACCEPTANCES OF ITS OFFER IN RESPECT OF 1.46 BILLION GKN SHARES, REPRESENTING ABOUT 84.97% OF VOTING RIGHTS OF GKN