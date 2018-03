March 23 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries Plc:

* WAIVER OF THE CFIUS AND DSS CLEARANCE CONDITIONS

* CONTINUES TO HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CFIUS AND DSS IN U.S. IN RELATION TO OBTAINING CLEARANCE WITHIN EXPECTED TIMETABLE FOR FINAL OFFER FOR GKN

* ‍MELROSE CONFIRMS IT WILL WAIVE CFIUS AND DSS CONDITIONS TO ITS OFFER BY NO LATER THAN 17 APRIL 2018​

* SAYS DETAILED DISCUSSIONS IN RESPECT OF POTENTIAL INTERIM MITIGATION MEASURES

* ‍DEADLINE FOR ACCEPTANCES OF FINAL OFFER IS 1.00 P.M. ON MARCH 29, 2018​