March 9 (Reuters) - MELROSE INDUSTRIES

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC - “HASTY SALE BY GKN (TO DANA) IS BEING PROPOSED PRIOR TO ANY IMPROVEMENT BEING MADE FOR BENEFIT OF GKN SHAREHOLDERS”

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC - “TRANSACTION WILL INVOLVE A LENGTHY AND UNCERTAIN COMPLETION PROCESS, INCLUDING ANTI-TRUST CLEARANCES IN EU, US AND CHINA”

* MELROSE - WE URGE GKN SHAREHOLDERS TO ACCEPT MELROSE OFFER