BRIEF-MEMA's Ann Wilson Provides Statement On China Tariffs

April 4 (Reuters) - Ann Wilson, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association SVP Of Government Affairs:

* ANN WILSON, MOTOR & EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION SVP OF GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS ON CHINA TARIFFS SAYS “WANT A GOOD WORKING RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA”

* ANN WILSON, ON CHINA TARIFFS, SAYS RECOGNIZES AUTOMOTIVE PARTS ARE NOT ON THE LIST, BUT CONCERNED THAT MANY COMPONENTS THAT GO INTO MOTOR VEHICLES ARE ON U.S. LIST

* ANN WILSON, ON CHINA TARIFFS, SAYS “WE ARE STILL WORKING TO FULLY UNDERSTAND THE LONG TERM IMPACTS OF THIS ACTION”

* ANN WILSON, ON CHINA TARIFFS, - “FEEL THAT TARIFFS ARE NOT THE SOLUTION TO THE SUBSTANTIAL AND GROWING PROBLEM OF IP THEFT”