May 13 (Reuters) - Memories Group Ltd:

* HY REVENUE $8.7 MILLION VERSUS $9.3 MILLION

* HY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE $6.2 MILLION VERSUS NET PROFIT OF $5.4 MILLION

* ADVERSE IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON BUSINESS VOLUME EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN NEXT FEW MONTHS