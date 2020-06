June 16 (Reuters) - Memphasys Ltd:

* REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FIRST COMMERCIAL SALES OF FELIX DEVICE TO BE IN Q4 2020, DESPITE DELAYS CAUSED BY COVID19

* SEES OVERALL PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM WILL BE DELAYED BY ABOUT THREE MONTHS DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID19 ON SOME SUPPLIERS

* DELAYS ARE NOT LIKELY TO IMPACT EXPECTED FIRST SALES OF FELIX DEVICE, WHICH REMAINS ON TRACK FOR Q4