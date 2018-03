March 22 (Reuters) - Memscap Sa:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 0.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS BREAKEVEN YEAR AGO

* NET CASH POSITION AT EUR 3 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* EXPECTS INCREASE IN MARGIN LEVELS OVER COMING YEARS.