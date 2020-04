BRIEF-Memscap Q1 Revenue Up At 3.4 Million Euros

April 27 (Reuters) - MEMSCAP SA:

* Q1 REVENUE 3.4 MILLION EUR VERSUS 3.1 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* US SITE EXPERIENCED A TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF 2 WEEKS AT THE BEGINNING OF APRIL 2020

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 0.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: POTENTIAL IMPACT OF PANDEMIC REMAINS VERY UNCERTAIN BASED ON CURRENT AVAILABLE INFORMATION

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 0.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PRODUCTION AT THE GROUP’S NORWEGIAN SITE HAS SO FAR FACED NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT RESULTING FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CONSOLIDATED AVAILABLE CASH AT EUR 3.4 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)