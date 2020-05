BRIEF-Menarini Group To Acquire Stemline Therapeutics

May 4 (Reuters) - Stemline Therapeutics Inc:

* MENARINI GROUP TO ACQUIRE STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS IN TRANSACTION VALUED AT UP TO $677 MILLION

* STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC - TOTAL POTENTIAL CONSIDERATION OF $12.50 PER SHARE COMPRISING $11.50 CASH AND $1.00 CONTINGENT VALUE RIGHT

* STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC - DEAL FOR TOTAL POTENTIAL CONSIDERATION OF $12.50 PER SHARE

* STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC - MENARINI EXPECTS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH EXISTING CASH RESOURCES.

* STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC - DEAL FOR TOTAL POTENTIAL CONSIDERATION OF $12.50 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: