April 13 (Reuters) - MENDERES TEKSTIL SANAYI VE TICARET AS :

* BAKLACI GEOTHERMAL ELECTRICITY PLANT GETS PRODUCTION LICENSES FROM ENERGY MARKET REGULATORY AUTHORITY (EPDK)

* PLANT HAS 19.4 MEGAWATT INSTALLED POWER AND EXPECTED TO PRODUCE AROUND 115.2 MILLION KILOWATT ELECTRICITY YEARLY