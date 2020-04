April 2 (Reuters) - Menlo Therapeutics Inc:

* MENLO ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT TO CONCLUDE FINACEA FOAM LITIGATION AND ANNOUNCES THAT PARTNER, LEO PHARMA A/S, REMEDIES FINACEA FOAM SUPPLY ISSUES

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC - ANTICIPATE THAT ROYALTY PAYMENTS FOR FINACEA FOAM WILL INCREASE.